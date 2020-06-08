Qatar will officially open Education City Stadium in Doha on June 15, the first of three that the Spanish architecture studio Fenwick Iribarren Architects (FIA) builds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The opening ceremony of the stadium, with a capacity for 40,000 spectators, 140,000 square meters of surface and a highly sustainable design, will become a tribute to the citizens of the Emirati country who have worked on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Education City, the Spanish studio Fenwick Iribarren is currently designing two other stadiums for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Ras Abu Aboud, which will be removable and reusable, and Al Thumama, awarded with the MIPIM for its innovative and sustainable character.

REFRIGERATION WITH SOLAR ENERGY

Also known as the Qatar Foundation Stadium, the Educacion Citand it has an innovative refrigeration system that takes advantage of the latest advances in architecture, engineering and renewable energy, and that is powered by solar energy.

Its structure is designed to prevent the public and players from suffering the extreme heat from the outside, by creating a microclimate within the complex. Thus, the interior temperature of the stadium does not exceed 26 or 27º, compared to almost 50º that can be reached outside.

According to Fenwick Iribarren Architects (FIA) managing partner, nMark Fenwick, the Educacion City stadium represents a “great milestone in the sustainability of stadiums because it is the first in the world to cool an area as open as a stadium with clean fuel such as solar energy”.

The stadium design combines the history of Islamic architecture with modernity. The facade features triangles that form diamond-shaped geometric patterns that appear to change color depending on the position of the sun.

Educacion City is the third stadium of the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will be inaugurated. Formerly the Khalifa International Stadium, in 2017, and the Al Janoub Stadium, in early 2019. The complex meets all of FIFA’s needs for the group stage and World Cup quarterfinal matches.