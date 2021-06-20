Qatar negotiates to acquire one million vaccines for fans in World Cup 2022

06/20/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa al Zani stated that his country is negotiating to purchase one million vaccines for fans attending the Qatar World Cup 2022 and that they have not yet received the anti-COVID serum, the state news agency, QNA reported this Sunday.

“We are negotiating with a company to provide one million vaccines against coronavirus in order to immunize some of those who come to the World Cup, “said Al Zani, whose country will be the first Arab to host the World Cup, in November next year.

The Qatari official did not specify the name of the company or the type of vaccine, but insisted that his country “will not allow the masses to be in the stadiums without having received a full vaccination“.

“Most countries will have vaccinated and immunized their citizens“He said, but clarified that Qatar plans to provide vaccines to fans.”due to the possibility that some (countries) have not been able to vaccinate all their citizens“.

Qatar is one of the most advanced countries in the immunization of its citizens and according to its prime minister, “this week about 72% will have received at least one dose” of the vaccine in a population that is close to 3 million people.

Al Zani reaffirmed that buildings and infrastructures necessary for the World Cup go “at an excellent pace and according to the established plan“including stadiums, a transportation network, and various services, accommodation, and medical care.

He clarified that the authorities are finalizing the works in three stadiums, Lusail, Al Thumama and Ras Abu Aboud, which is the world’s first removable and reusable.

“The Lusail stadium is the main since it will be witness to the World Cup final on December 18, 2022 and it’s 90 percent ready, “he added.