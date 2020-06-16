© (REFORM)

Qatar opened its third stadium for the World Cup, Education City.

It is located on a university campus, just 7 kilometers from the center of Doha, and is surrounded by green areas. They hope that after the tournament it will be the headquarters of non-governmental organizations dedicated to promoting the development of the sport.

Its facade is made up of triangles that seem to change color with the movement of the sun, which give the impression of being diamonds.

A video of the presentation of the new stadium pays tribute to hope and to the medical sector that leads the fight against Covid-19, who are applauded by soccer legends such as Xavi Hernández, Cafú, Paolo Maldini and Samuel Eto’o .

The building, with capacity for 40,000 fans, will be cut in half after the World Cup. The 20 thousand seats that will be taken away will be donated to other stadiums in developing countries.