Qatar GP of MotoGP 2021: schedule and where to watch on TV

The 2021 MotoGP World Championship kicks off this coming Friday, March 26, with the Qatari GP. Arrives MotoGP with the first meeting at the Losail track. There, the pilots will fight to gain a foothold in one of the first acid tests to be experienced in the category.

In SPORT We bring you all the updated schedules and the televisions that will offer a signal from the Qatar GP 2021 so that you do not miss a detail of what happens. We also offer you the last hour of the fight for the ‘pole’ on Saturday and the race on Sunday with our live narration.

Among the most outstanding events we find that Marc Márquez will not return to the starting grid yet. The Catalan does not feel fully recovered after his injury last year, reason why you have postponed your return again. Another remarkable point is the Team change from Rossi to Petronas SRT, the 42-year-old rider seems willing to remain attached to the handlebars of a motorcycle.

MOTOGP BAHRAIN 2021 SCHEDULES

Friday, March 26, 2021

Free practice 1 Moto3: 11:50 a.m. Free practice 1 Moto2: 12:45 p.m. Free practice 1 MotoGP: 1:40 p.m. Free practice 2 Moto3: 4:10 p.m. Free practice 2 Moto2: 5:05 p.m. Free practice 2 MotoGP: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 2021

Free practice 3 Moto3: 11:25 a.m. Free practice 3 Moto2: 12:20 p.m. Free practice 3 MotoGP: 1:15 p.m. Q1 Moto3 classification: 15:30 p.m. Q2 Moto3 classification: 15:55 p.m. Q1 Moto2 classification: 4:25 p.m. Q2 Moto2 classification: 16,50 Free practice 4 MotoGP: 5:20 p.m. Q1 MotoGP classification: 6:00 p.m. Q2 MotoGP classification: 6:25 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2021

Warm Up Moto3: 1:40 p.m. Warm Up Moto2: 2:10 p.m. Warm Up MotoGP: 2:40 p.m. Moto3 Race: 4:00 p.m. (18 laps) Moto2 race: 5:20 p.m. (20 laps) MotoGP race: 7:00 p.m. (22 laps)