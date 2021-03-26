Qatar GP 2021 – Bezzecchi dominates the first Moto 2 training session

03/26/2021 at 2:43 PM CET
EFE
The Italian Marco Bezzecchi, fourth in the category in 2020, he was the fastest in the first free practice sessions of the Qatar Moto 2 Grand Prix, in which the first Spaniard was Jorge Navarro, who finished sixth.
Bezzechi was the great dominator of this first session together with the British Sam lowes (Kalex), who was in the lead for much of the training with neither of them feeling that dominance was threatened.
The Valencian Jorge Navarro (Boscoscuro) was the fastest Spaniard and performed well in this first training session in Qatar in which he was sixth, two places ahead of Albert Arenas, debutant in the category after being Moto3 world champion in 2020.
With three minutes remaining, the Japanese Ai Ogura (Kalex) fell off the bike in a corner without serious mishap.
– Official classification of the first free practice session of the Moto2 Qatar Grand Prix:
1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA / Kalex) 2: 00.305
two. Sam lowes (GBR / Kalex) 2: 00.321
3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA / Kalex) 2: 00.547
Four. Bo bendsneyder (HOL / Kalex) 2: 00.644
5. Remy gardner (AUS / Kalex) 2: 00.668
6. Jorge Navarro (ESP / Darkwood) 2: 00.683
7. Jake dixon (GBR / Kalex) 2: 00.693
8. Albert Arenas (ESP / Darkwood) 2: 00.822
9. Raul Fernandez (ESP / Kalex) 2: 00.906
10. Marcos Ramirez (ESP / Kalex) 2: 00.932
eleven. Augusto Fernandez (ESP / Kalex) 2: 01.965
12. Ai Ogura (JAP / Kalex) 2: 01.020
13. Marcel schrotter (GER / Kalex) 2: 01.026
14. Aron Canet (ESP / Darkwood) 2: 01.042
fifteen. Joe Roberts (USA / Kalex) 2: 01.080
16. Xavier Vierge (ESP / Kalex) 2: 01.124
17. Yari montella (ITA / Darkwood) 2: 01.314
18. Nicolò Bulega (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.374
19. Stefano manzi (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.395
twenty. Tony Arbolino (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.448
twenty-one. Celestino Vietti (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.522
22. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.600
2. 3. Thomas luthi (SUI / Kalex) 2: 01.640
24. Somkiat chantra (TAI / Kalex) 2: 01.672
25. Simone corsi (ITA / MV Agusta) 2: 01.738
26. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.799
27. Cameron beaubier (USA / Kalex) 2: 01.827
28. Hector Garzo (ESP / Kalex) 2: 02.038
29. Barry baltus (BEL / NTS) 2: 02.762
30. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL / NTS) 2: 03.071.