Qatar GP 2021 – Bezzecchi dominates the first Moto 2 training session

03/26/2021 at 2:43 PM CET

EFE

The Italian Marco Bezzecchi, fourth in the category in 2020, he was the fastest in the first free practice sessions of the Qatar Moto 2 Grand Prix, in which the first Spaniard was Jorge Navarro, who finished sixth.

Bezzechi was the great dominator of this first session together with the British Sam lowes (Kalex), who was in the lead for much of the training with neither of them feeling that dominance was threatened.

The Valencian Jorge Navarro (Boscoscuro) was the fastest Spaniard and performed well in this first training session in Qatar in which he was sixth, two places ahead of Albert Arenas, debutant in the category after being Moto3 world champion in 2020.

With three minutes remaining, the Japanese Ai Ogura (Kalex) fell off the bike in a corner without serious mishap.

– Official classification of the first free practice session of the Moto2 Qatar Grand Prix:

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA / Kalex) 2: 00.305

two. Sam lowes (GBR / Kalex) 2: 00.321

3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA / Kalex) 2: 00.547

Four. Bo bendsneyder (HOL / Kalex) 2: 00.644

5. Remy gardner (AUS / Kalex) 2: 00.668

6. Jorge Navarro (ESP / Darkwood) 2: 00.683

7. Jake dixon (GBR / Kalex) 2: 00.693

8. Albert Arenas (ESP / Darkwood) 2: 00.822

9. Raul Fernandez (ESP / Kalex) 2: 00.906

10. Marcos Ramirez (ESP / Kalex) 2: 00.932

eleven. Augusto Fernandez (ESP / Kalex) 2: 01.965

12. Ai Ogura (JAP / Kalex) 2: 01.020

13. Marcel schrotter (GER / Kalex) 2: 01.026

14. Aron Canet (ESP / Darkwood) 2: 01.042

fifteen. Joe Roberts (USA / Kalex) 2: 01.080

16. Xavier Vierge (ESP / Kalex) 2: 01.124

17. Yari montella (ITA / Darkwood) 2: 01.314

18. Nicolò Bulega (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.374

19. Stefano manzi (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.395

twenty. Tony Arbolino (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.448

twenty-one. Celestino Vietti (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.522

22. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA / Kalex) 2: 01.600

2. 3. Thomas luthi (SUI / Kalex) 2: 01.640

24. Somkiat chantra (TAI / Kalex) 2: 01.672

25. Simone corsi (ITA / MV Agusta) 2: 01.738

27. Cameron beaubier (USA / Kalex) 2: 01.827

28. Hector Garzo (ESP / Kalex) 2: 02.038

29. Barry baltus (BEL / NTS) 2: 02.762

30. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL / NTS) 2: 03.071.