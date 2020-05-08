Qatar 2022 celebrates this Tuesday that in a thousand days it will inaugurate “the greatest soccer spectacle on earth”, with the first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world, for which the country already has two of its eight fully operational stadiums and the opening of three others scheduled for this year.

The organization of the championship and FIFA highlighted that the Khalifa International and Al Janoub stadium are already fully operational and that in 2020 three other venues will be inaugurated, Ciudad de la Educación, Al Rayyan and Al Bayt, while the remaining three will be put into operation also before the tournament.

“The compact nature of the first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world will ensure that fans of all 32 teams are always within reach of the eight impressive stadiums, the FIFA Fan Fest ™, some world-class museums, the dunes of the Qatar desert and, more importantly, with each other, “they said in a statement.

In this they noted that a thousand days after the inauguration of Qatar 2022, 136 of the 900 qualifying matches have already been played and the infrastructure of the tournament is appreciated in Doha and its surroundings, with new metro lines that transported more than 50,000 fans in three matches during the FIFA Club World Cup.

The construction of new roads and training sites are in the completion phase, as well as the expansion of the capital’s airport, which plans to provide permanent and temporary accommodation in order to meet demand and at the same time consider subsequent use. to the event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that “a thousand days from the end, Qatar is where no other host has done it before.”

“Qatar wants to amaze the world and is on its way to achieving it. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a great advance from a social and cultural perspective. It will open the doors of this region passionate about soccer, offering a new perspective to locals and foreigners , uniting people and serving as a tool for common understanding, “he said.

The secretary general of the Supreme Committee of Surrender and Legacy, Hassan Al Thawadi, referred to the dedication of the organizers in the last ten years of his life, “day after day”, to Qatar 2022.

“Personally, I can only look forward with excitement and some nervousness at the same time, but with the conviction that this will undoubtedly be the best tournament. We are determined to ensure that the first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world will mark a milestone in the history of organizing major sporting events, “he added.

Qatar hosted the FIFA Club World Cup last December, a competition that will host again at the end of this year and which attracted more than 50,000 fans to the country, with 43,000 visitors to the fan zone during the course of the tournament.

According to Colin Smith, Head of FIFA Tournaments and Events and Managing Director of Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22), the test events have been “a great opportunity to evaluate new stadiums, work with the authorities, integrate and train teams” .

“All of that provides us with an important insight into World Cup planning. And as we get closer, planning becomes more operational. The joint venture team we have in Qatar is increasing in size, several teams have already visited Qatar to inspect the training facilities, and we are reaching out to stakeholders – our business affiliates were in Doha last year, and major broadcasters earlier this year. “

Also Nasser Al Khater, CEO of Q22, considered that with infrastructure projects underway, the priority now is to shape the fan experience.

“We are determined to host a tournament that is welcoming to all, familiar, and shows our country and our region in the most positive light. We have learned a lot from the Club World Cup in all functional areas and will apply the lessons learned. in the 2020 edition and in our planning for 2022, “he stressed.

