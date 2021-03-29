Qatar 2022 World Cup results and goals (1-2)

FINAL FINAL FINAL FINAL OF THE MATCH IN TIFLIS! Spain takes the three points in the discount against Georgia and takes the lead of Group B! Luis Enrique’s pupils suffered the unspeakable against a minor rival, but a goal from Dani Olmo finished the comeback in time

Min 94. And red for Shengelia, who made a criminal entrance on Pedri. Georgia will finish with one less, while the culé hurts on the ground.

Min 93. With the help of goalkeeper Loria, but with undeniable merit from Olmo, who hit her from far away to give Spain victory.

Min 92. GOALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAZO FROM SPAIN! DANI OLMO ON THE HORN TO SAVE SPAIN!

Min 90. Four minute discount in Tbilisi.

Min 88. Georgia considers the tie as great, how could it be otherwise, and Spain does not seem to have arguments to avoid the draw. We come to the discount.

Min 86. DOUBLE OCCASION FOR SPAIN! First Marcos Llorente, whose center walked through the small area, and in the rejection Pedri, they could not finish off on goal.

Min 82. Ferran hurts, but Spain has no changes left. Suffering in the Selection.

Min 80. We entered the last moments of the game, and Spain still cannot open the lock on Georgia. Red is in danger.

Min 77. Dani Olmo had it! Too crossed shot from the playmaker, who cannot put Spain ahead.

Min 74. Loria catches the center of Jordi Alba. Almost all the danger of Spain in the game, from the side of Barcelona.

Min 73. Last change from Spain. Busquets retires and Mikel Oyarzabal enters his place.

Min 71. Willy Sagnol moves the tree again. Enter Beridze and Shengelia and leave their post in the field Lobzhanidze and Kiteishvili.

Min 69. Spectacular to the cut Eric Garcia. Demonstration of defensive foundations of the Catalan central defender, which removes the danger from Unai Simón’s goal.

Min 64. Fourth change in Spain. Pedro Porro leaves and Marcos Llorente enters.

Min 61. First change in Georgia. Zivzivadze leaves and enters his place Kvilitaia.

Min 57. Luis Enrique remains active after notably celebrating a goal that returns the game to Spain. The national team has to keep attacking to find 1-2 as soon as possible.

Min 55. GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL DE ESPAÑA! Ferran Torres draws after a cross from Jordi Alba. Morata did not finish but the City attacker did.

Min 53. Third change in Spain. Fabian leaves, leaving his place to Thiago.

Min 50. Spain takes the initiative and seeks the tie, but for the moment the danger is not enough to intimidate Georgia.

Min 46. Double change in Spain. Iñigo Martínez and Dani Olmo enter. Diego Llorente and Bryan Gil stay in the changing rooms.

THE SECOND PART BEGINS IN TIFLIS!

REST IN THE BORIS PAICHADZE! Spain cannot beat Georgia and needs to come back at the restart!

Min 44. GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL… FROM GEORGIA! It was seen coming, after the bad first part of Spain. Georgia comes forward through Kvaratskhelia.

Min 40. Very imprecise Spain. Now control in a Pedro Porro center is leaving Morata.

Min 34. Spain attacks from the outside, but Georgia remains closed with the draw as the great goal.

Min 27. Spain’s weak performance at the moment at Boris Paichadze Stadium. Luis Enrique, forced to change things at half-time if there is no reaction.

Min 22. Ferran Torres was left halfway through. The Manchester City striker failed to finish off Pedri’s center, measured and dangerous. The tables continue in Tbilisi.

Min 19. Georgia joins the distribution of yellow cards. The first of the local team, for Zivzivadze.

Min 17. UNAI SIMÓN! The Athletic goalkeeper appears, starting for Luis Enrique, to get the head butt at point blank range that was about to put the 1-0 on the scoreboard for Georgia.

Min 13. Second card for Spain, this time for Pedro Porro. The side is loaded with a yellow with the whole game ahead.

Min 11. Ferran warns for Spain! The Valencian’s shot with his left foot from inside the area was saved by Loria.

Min 6. First yellow of the game, it is for Diego Llorente. He cut one against the Leeds United center-back.

Min 3. The ball has just started rolling over Boris Paichadze Stadium and the omens are confirmed. Georgia will wait totally locked up for Spain.

18:00. THE GAME BEGINS IN TIFLIS! Georgia-Spain already in play!

17:50. Sergio Ramos does not warm up with the rest of the substitutes of the Spanish team. The captain will be out for the game, and remember that he was already substituted at half-time against Greece.

17:42. The dangers of Georgia They are not anywhere near the quality of Spain, but players like Kvaratskhelia and Zivzivadze can complicate things for the national team.

17:33. Goes out to heat Spain, which is received with a certain indifference on the part of the public present in the stands.

17:27. Spain it is bound to take the victory of Tbilisi, after the unexpected puncture last Thursday, in Granada, against Greece.

17:17. Very cold in Tbilisi, where Spain will have to face the zero degrees that the thermometer marks. The stands, with a maximum occupancy of 30, will try to bring the heat to the game and complicate things for the Spanish team.

17:08. Georgia, with his selector Willy sagnol In the lead, present the next eleven to face Spain. Loria, Glorbelidze, Dvali, Kashia, Kakabadze, Kankava, Gvilla, Lobzhanidze, Kitelshvili, Kvaratskhelia and Zivzivadze

17:05. We already have OFFICIAL ALIGNMENT OF SPAIN, and with surprise. Luis Enrique leaves the captain Sergio Ramos on the bench, and Diego Llorente enters in his place. The line-up of the national team is as follows. Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Eric García, Diego Llorente, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Fabián; Bryan Gil, Morata and Ferran Torres.

five pm. GOOD AFTERNOON! Welcome to the broadcast, live and direct, of the second game of Spain qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Spanish team is measured at Georgia in Tbilisi, in an encounter in which he cannot fail.