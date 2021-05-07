Qatar 2022: Waste from the construction of World Cup stadiums were recycled

The organizing committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup published a report on May 5, entitled “Best waste management practices for construction sites: Case study of the stadiums of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™”, through the which declared that the country has recycled 79% of the waste generated from the construction of the 2022 World Cup stadiums.

Also, speaking in detail about how recycling is going in the stadiums, he said that 90% of the waste from the “Al Janoub” Stadium has been recycled, 84% of the waste from the “Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium”, and 95% from the “Ras Abu Aboud” stadium while the percentage of recycled waste in the remaining four stadiums ranges between 72% and 80%.

Qatar promoted its sustainability strategy for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup last year, in collaboration with FIFA and is the first sustainability strategy in the history of the World Cup to be jointly planned between FIFA, the host country and the organizing committee of the World Cup.

This strategy establishes guidelines to ensure the application of best sustainability practices in the celebration of the next World Cup 2022, which will contribute to supporting the country’s efforts to leave a valuable legacy to be followed by the host countries for the next editions of the world Cup .

The Director of Sustainability of the Organizing Committee of the World Cup, Badoor Al-Mir, explained that the sustainability strategy for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 pays great attention to the achievement of a series of strategic objectives in the field of sustainability and guarantees the use of recycling at stadium construction sites to reduce environmental impact and promote the committee’s vision of a carbon-free world. “