Qatar 2022: Trinidad and Tobago is out of the World Cup Qualifier

The Trinidad and Tobago national team he did not manage to pass the tie against his peer of the Bahamas so he was out of the tie, after he reached the Final Hex after defeating USA in the last date leaving it out of Russia 2018.

The Soca Warriors qualified for the first time in their history to a world Cup on Germany 2006However, on this occasion they could not make a difference against the Baha Boyz who celebrated the tie against the Trinidadians as a victory.

With this tie, Saint Kitts and Nevis became the first classified to the Second Elimination Round by Group F, awaiting a rival that will emerge from the winner of Group A made up of El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, Granada and the Islands. Virgins

⚽️Qatar 2022 Concacaf – 4th Date • Turks and Caicos Islands 0-10 Haiti

• Bahamas 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago

• British Virgin Islands 0-8 Curaçao

• US Virgin Islands 0-7 El Salvador

• Anguilla 0-13 Panama

• Aruba 0-7 Canada pic.twitter.com/LwZpaJhnaZ – Cristian (@ CristianHB77) June 6, 2021

The winner of that match and of the other two matches between the leaders of Group B, C, D and E will have their ticket to the Concacaf Final Hex where Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica await.

