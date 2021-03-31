Qatar 2022 qualifying rounds: Lewandowski confirmed absence due to injury in England vs Poland | National teams

Confronting the enemy, decimated by the absence of their leader, is news that brings relief. Nobody would be fooled by England if they said otherwise.

Precisely the stellar duel of the Qualifiers to Qatar 2022, England vs Poland, will lose a lot of shine now that the absence of striker Robert Lewandowski due to injury has been confirmed.

The Bayern Munich striker suffered a knee injury in the 3-0 win over Andorra and is now officially out, as confirmed by his team on his Twitter account: “Robert Lewandowski will not play in the Cup qualifying match 2022 World Cup on Wednesday against England in London due to injury, “he said. According to the first versions, there would be damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee.

Lewandowski scored two goals in Poland’s 3-0 home win, but then left the field, 27 minutes from time.

The news is a hard blow for the Poles because, with that double, Lewandowski reached 47 goals in 42 games this season counting those of his club and those of his national team.

But his absence is a boost for England, who know that a home win would complete a hat-trick of qualifying wins and increase their chances of finishing atop Group I in the European qualifiers.

A different story is the one told by Bayern Munich, who faces the risk of losing Lewandowski, no less than for the Champions League quarter-final against PSG.