Qatar 2022 Qualifying Dates in June: Colombia National Team calendar | National teams

The rescheduling comes after the cancellation of the matches that were to be played in March. Dates 5 and 6 will be recovered between the months of September, October and November, on days to be defined.

“The changes in the calendar are due to the criteria of minimizing wear and tear due to travel and avoiding complications in the busy schedule that South American football has this year,” indicates Conmebol.

Thus, the Colombian National Team will no longer face Brazil in Barranquilla, and Paraguay in Asunción. Due to the modifications, the debut of Reinaldo Rueda in the coffee Tricolor will be in Lima, against Peru; then he will face Argentina, in Barranquilla, before playing the Copa América.