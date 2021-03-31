Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Wales expels players for leaving rooms on curfew | National teams

It happens that in these days of pandemic, when each citizen must do their bit in the battle against the virus, the first calls to respect the rules are public figures. There, of course, are the footballers.

And curfew is not only not leaving home but also not leaving the hotel room, as ordered by the Wales coaching staff to their players. The rule was respected by all but, as in all families, there is always a hard head that tries to go against it … in this case three: Tyler Roberts, Hal Robson-Kanu and Matondo.

All three were caught breaking internal regulations and were immediately sent home: Roberts, 22, to Leeds; Robson-Kanu, 31, to West Bromwich, and Matondo, 20, to Stoke City.

The players came from a 1-0 win against Mexico last Saturday and will now miss the qualifying match to Qatar 2022 against the Czech Republic, this Tuesday.

Roberts was the first to make his mea culpa: “Destroyed for leaving the concentration so early, but the rules are rules and I should not have gotten up at the hotel later than the set time. I feel sorry for the team, the staff and the fans. from Wales. I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn a place on the Euro team. “

The local press reported that none left the hotel premises, that they only walked through some common places and did not break any covid-19 protocol or take anyone to the hotel, located on the outskirts of Cardiff. And yet they were punished harshly. The lesson, with total certainty, will never be forgotten.