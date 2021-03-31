Qatar 2022 qualifiers: FIFA could sanction Cristiano Ronaldo for claiming Serbia vs Portugal | National teams

What to do! Cristiano Ronaldo was the protagonist of the weekend in the world after an unjustly not validated goal, which would have given Portugal the victory against Serbia, for the 2022 Tasting Qualifiers, and could also be penalized for his claim. Double victim?

The attitude of the Portuguese, who threw the captain’s tape and left the court before the final whistle (moments, in fact), was harshly criticized, but hours later even the referee agreed with the player, verifying that the goal it was valid, that the whole ball passed the line and that in the end there was reason for so much annoyance.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo could be punished by FIFA if he considers that his reaction was ‘offensive or violent conduct’.

The newspaper cites article 11 of the Disciplinary Code, related to ‘Offensive conduct or violation of the principles of fair play’, which says: “Associations and clubs, as well as their players, officials or any other member or person who plays a function on their behalf, they must comply with the Laws of the Game, the FIFA Statutes and FIFA regulations, directives, guidelines, circulars and decisions, and must also comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. “

In that wide range it could fit the fact of leaving the field and throwing the captain’s tape before the final whistle. This is what FIFA would be analyzing.

If found guilty, article 12 spells out the punishment, which would be “at least one match or an appropriate period of time for unsportsmanlike conduct towards an opponent or anyone other than a match official.”

Will it be doubly punished? In terms of example, many critics say it deserves an internal sanction. But it is Cristiano, the captain, and also in his social networks he acknowledged that he was carried away by frustration and declared himself proud to be captain of Portugal.