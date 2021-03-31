Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Deschamps closes the door on Benzema in France again | National teams

Karim Benzema is the obligatory question to Didier Deschamps. And he knows it but not for that it bothers him less It’s not worth a world title without him, a new generation, nothing. The question always, always appears.

This time it was at the press conference following France’s 0-2 win against Kazakhstan.

The forward’s work at Real Madrid is always so well qualified that it is not understood that he is not part of the French national team. That’s why they asked him about him and the DT, half jokingly, half surprised, made a face of not being able to believe the question and said: “I’m sure a French journalist told you to ask that question.”

This was the moment, uncomfortable but already usual for the coach, world champion in Russia 2018 … without Benzema:

What is the underlying reason? Benzema was removed from his team just over five years ago, when his partner, Valbuena, accused him of alleged complicity in an extortion attempt that he was suffering. The forward always claimed that he only gave him advice to avoid a scandal, but the case is still under judicial investigation.

The truth is that Benzema once said, in an interview, that he believed Deschamps was not calling him not because of the Valbuena scandal but because he was attending to racist claims in France (he is of Algerian descent). The coach’s family was harassed at home, where they painted walls and windows with anti-discrimination legends.

“It is not related only to Karim Benzema. There are also statements from other people that led to this violent event that affects my family. When it comes to my choice of coach, the tactics, the technical aspect, it is normal and does not matter. But in this a line is crossed. It affects my name, my family. For me, this is unacceptable. Saying certain things necessarily leads to verbal or physical aggression. I suffer the consequences. We cannot forget. I cannot forget. I will never forget it. ” Deschamps commented at the time. Conclusion? Always ask. As long as the coach remains the same, Benzema will definitely not return.