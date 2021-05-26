Qatar 2022: Hansi Flick is officially the new coach of the German National Team

Hansi flick signed this Tuesday the contract with the German Football Federation (DFB) to succeed Joachim Löw leading the selection after the participation of Germany in the Eurocup.

This was reported by the DFB confirming something that had been expected for several weeks, despite the fact that several European clubs had shown interest in Flick.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

Flick, after two seasons at Bayern as head coach, although the first started as Niko Kovac’s assistant, and seven titles, had asked the Bavarian club to terminate his contract.

Between 2006 and 2014 Flick had been Löw’s runner-up on the German national team and later became sporting director for the DFB.

In 2017 he became Hoffenheim’s sporting director and in 2019 he joined Bayern as assistant coach. In the middle of the season he relieved Kovac and led the Bavarian club to win the Champions League.

“My joy is enormous, I see the class that the players have, also the youngsters,” said Flick.

“That is why we have reason to look with optimism towards upcoming tournaments, for example Euro 2024 in Germany,” he added.

Flick also highlighted that his previous experiences in the DFB let him know that in Oliver Bierhoff, national team manager, he has an interlocutor that he can fully trust. According to German media, one of the details that Flick wanted to make clear in his contract was that Bierhoff was his interlocutor.

“I am also happy to be able to offer my ideas not only to the senior team but also to the DFB academy and the teams at the lower ranks,” he added.

Bierhoff, for his part, said that from the beginning Flick had been the first on the list in the middle of the search for a successor for Löw.

“The human and professional quality of Hansi is something that I have been able to know in the time that we already worked together in the selection,” said Bierhoff.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content