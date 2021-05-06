Qatar 2022: FIFA delays qualifying matches of the African Confederation to the World Cup

FIFA decided to postpone the qualifying matches between African teams – which were to take place from next June – to September, October and November this year and to March next, according to the organization’s statement.

The decision was made “by mutual agreement” with the African Confederation de Fútbol “in view of the setbacks caused by the pandemic and the need to ensure that all teams play their matches in optimal conditions,” said FIFA.

The qualifying matches, which will finally take place from September, belong to the second of the three existing rounds of the competition that awards the final ticket for Qatar 2022.

Given the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the June 2021 African #WCQ matches are postponed. These #WorldCup qualifiers will be played in the international periods of September, October and November 2021 and March 2022. https://t.co/wpD3v6yySi pic.twitter.com/V5BIFlgbqD – FIFA World Cup (@Fifaworldcup_es) May 6, 2021

Forty teams will participate in the contest, which will be divided into ten groups of four teams each, in which the winners of each group will advance to the third and final phase, where ten teams will be paired to win one of the five passports to Qatar in a round-trip tie.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Asian country from November 21 to December 18, thus becoming the first World Cup to be held during the European winter, which will cause the readjustment of the five main leagues domestics of the continent.

