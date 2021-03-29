Qatar 2022: Dani Olmo highlights Spain’s agonizing victory over Georgia

Dani Olmo showed the emotion of scoring a decisive goal for the Spanish team, which gave the victory in added time against Georgia in Tbilisi (1-2), and assured that “it is a unique sensation” and a deserved award for the dominance of the team of Luis Enrique Martínez in the match.

“The pass of Jordi Alba) It was very good, from the bench and many teammates on the field encouraged me to shoot from a distance, I decided to hit him with the fortune that he entered. It has been a very special and exciting moment for everyone, “he acknowledged at a press conference.

“It is difficult to explain what it feels like. It is a unique feeling to score a goal like this with your national team for your country. It is indescribable and the excitement of celebrating with the whole team has been incredible,” he added.

Luis Enrique asked Dani Olmo when entering the field to seek to associate with Jordi Alba and Pedri. All three were key in Spain’s comeback. “He asked me to combine with Jordi and Pedri, to move between the lines looking for Álvaro (Morata). I try to receive in dangerous areas and generate danger. Everything has gone very well,” he said.

For Dani Olmo there are no longer small teams and any rival today complicates a match: “It is difficult to beat any team. Georgia has competed very well for us, creating danger against us. It has cost us until the last minute but we have to continue insisting because they will get better results for sure “.

“The match against Greece was not bad at all, they did not shoot once on goal, only a penalty, and today we also deserved to win. We have to continue playing as the coach wants. Sometimes we want to combine too much, reach the end zone of We have the most difficult way, and the resource of shooting from afar, we have to use it more because many more goals will come for sure, “he said.