An application is being tested in Antwerp. It aims to save time and plan for finding a place in your journey time. Convenient.

About one in three cars in town is looking for a parking space. This is the finding made by Q8 and its partner Parknav, world leader in parking data. The two companies have joined forces to develop an application that indicates in real time the places available on the street and adapts the route and the estimated travel time accordingly. “You have probably already experienced this situation: you have an appointment in the center, the GPS indicates 50 minutes, but before you actually arrived at your destination, it took you over an hour because you lost time to look for a parking space (no less than 10 minutes on average according to a study). A frustration experienced by many drivers. “

(…)