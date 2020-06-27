Informal and self-employed workers have been receiving the amount corresponding to the second Pytyvõ program for the past few days. The amount of money each worker has received is 548,210 guaraníes. The beneficiaries of the first program also received this amount, as did the beneficiaries of the Ñangareko program.

The Paraguayan government and the Ministry of Finance have studied each case before publishing the list of beneficiaries. Right now, the country is in Phase 3 of the ‘smart quarantine’ and Phase 4 will begin in July. Workers are returning to their jobs directly and gradually in order to prevent the number of infections from increasing.

How to apply to the Pytyvõ program

He Pytyvõ program emerged at the beginning of the state of emergency with the aim of helping workers affected by the economic crisis, that is, the unemployed due to the coronavirus. An amount of money intended to buy food or drugs. Each applicant had to register on the official website of the Ministry of Finance with the identity card.

People will have to apply with an affidavit, as was done in the first phase. The data will be reviewed with information provided by state entities, governments and trade associations. This function is performed to check the veracity of the data provided and check the situation of each worker to find out if they need help.

Applicants will check if they are beneficiaries of the Pytyvõ program and will later collect 548,210 guaraníes through the Zimple application or through a bank with withdrawals at the Infonet Network ATMs.