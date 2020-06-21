From tomorrow, June 22, the delivery of the second phase of the Pytyvõ program will begin, which aims to help self-employed and self-employed workers affected by the coronavirus crisis. The Government of Paraguay is going to help a total of 1,300,000 beneficiaries approximately. So far, 1,077,000 people have been helped, according to Humberto Colmán, vice minister of the economy.

Second payment of the program

The economic amount you will receive each worker will be 548,210 guaraníes. 1,175,000 people were helped in the first payment. An amount to be expanded in this second phase and the possibility of opening a third payment starting in July is already being considered. The goal is to help as many unemployed workers as possible.

Beneficiaries of the Ñangareko program will be included in this second payment. This program consists of helping families with children at the initial, primary and secondary levels. “In total, more or less 1,175,000 people were the beneficiaries of the transfer (first). So far in this second payment, we are already around 1,077,000 people, ”said Colmán for GEN TV.

The vice minister asked the population for patience when announcing the complete list of beneficiaries. “We will be exceeding the first payment, we will exceed 1,200,000 beneficiaries. I think that a little more than 1,300,000 people will receive the financial amount because they are added beneficiaries who were from the Ñangareko program, for example. People are also joining who, perhaps, were still on the IPS register in the first payment. So in this second payment we will have more beneficiaries than in the first payment, “added Colmán.

If you want to know if you are a beneficiary of the program, you will have to enter the official website of the Ministry of Finance and write your identity card number. The system will notify you if you receive financial aid from 548,210 Guarani.