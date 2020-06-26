The Ministry of Finance is adjusting the details of the new Pytyvõ 2.0 program that aims to help the towns in the border area affected by the coronavirus. In the last days there was talk of the possibility of making a third payment starting in July and the reality is that it will be carried out. Financial aid will go to informal and self-employed workers, plus the educational, service and gastronomy sectors.

New economic amount

In this new 2.0 program, the economic amount will be less than 548,210 guaraníes, which is the amount that has been delivered during the first two phases. The idea is to reach a larger number of population and, therefore, the amount will be lower. The amount to be delivered to each beneficiary is still unknown.

Humberto Colmán, vice minister of the Economy, reported that the idea is to increase the number of beneficiaries in the East. “The intention is to be able to increase that in this new Pytyvõ that is going to be oriented to commerce, services, gastronomy, but mainly to the border cities. The amount could be somewhat less with the intention of being able to extend coverage for at least four months. At a general country level, around 700,000 to 800,000 people in total“He added.

Applicants will submit their affidavit with the new data to see if the workers really need help from the state. Border applicants will be prioritized. “The minimum we aim for as a floor is what we have already reached today, which is 125,000, and the intention is to be able to expand that and work closely with the other state entities, the trade associations, to be able to identify through the application mechanism that it will be similar to the current one, so that these people can effectively qualify ”, clarified Colmán.

The dates for receiving state aid are unknown, as well as the financial amount, but it is expected that the financial delivery of the new Pytyvõ 2.0 program will begin in July.