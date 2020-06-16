North Korean soldier near the border with South Korea. . / Kim Hong-Ji

North Korea blew up the South Relations office in the border city of Kaesong on Tuesday., the Unification Ministry reported, after days of criticism and threats from Pyongyang.

« North Korea blew up Kaesong’s office at 2:49 p.m.« Local, said in a brief message to the press the ministry, which is responsible for relations between the two Koreas. Shortly before, the South Korean press agency Yonhap reported the explosion and intense smoke coming from the industrial complex where this office is located.

In the framework of its recent rise in tone against the South, Pyongyang already threatened a few days ago to destroy the symbolic office, set up in late 2018 in the North Korean border city of Kaesong as part of the diplomatic approach that year undertaken by both neighbors, technically still at war.

The South Korean Armed Forces have stepped up surveillance, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeon-doo said today in the wake of the message issued over the weekend by the North, which threatened saying the army is « fully prepared » to act against Korea. from the south.

South Korean military in a border area with North Korea. . / Kim Hong-Ji

Jeong said today during a seminar in Seoul that the tension on the peninsula is « extremely high » and that the army is alert « to any possible situation », referring to what was said in a statement by Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Saturday.

The minister said, in statements collected by the Yonhap agency, that South Korea has deployed recently acquired advanced assets, such as F-35A stealth fighters and Global Hawk drones, in the face of the threat.

For his part, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Kim Jun-rak, assured in a press conference that the South is « closely monitoring North Korean military movements » and added that « for the moment », no unusual activities have been detected.

Since the beginning of this month, Pyongyang multiplies criticism against its neighbor, especially against North Korean refugees who send propaganda brochures to the north from the South beyond the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Last week the North Korean regime announced the closure of its political and military communication channels with the South Korean « enemy ».

Some experts believe Pyongyang is trying to provoke a crisis with Seoul when negotiations over its nuclear program are stopped.

North Korean soldier (R) talking to South Korean soldiers during an inspection of the dismantled North Korean border post within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas in Cheorwon. (.)

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said Tuesday that it was working on an « action plan » to « transform the front line into a fortress, » according to North Korea’s official KCNA agency..

This measure would imply the reoccupation of areas that were demilitarized under an inter-Korean agreement, he said.

South Korean media point out that this could mean the reinstatement of border posts that the two neighbors had decided to withdraw in 2018.

The North Korean army also plans to send brochures « on a large scale » heading south, according to a statement.

South Korean President on Monday Moon Jae-in, creator of the approach of 2018, asked the north not to « close the window of dialogue. »

The Korean War (1950-1953) ended with an armistice, not a peace agreement, which means that the two neighbors are still technically at war.

With information from . and .

