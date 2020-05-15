Pygmy seahorses are fragile and small. On average, they tend to be 1 centimeter long from nose to tail, which means that when curled up they look even smaller.

However, its smallness becomes an advantage when combined with its amazing ability to disguise itself as pieces of coral.

Likewise, pygmy seahorses are found in bright orange or purple corals, mixing and avoiding warning from predators.

10 facts you should know about the snow leopard

Background

NO ONE knew that pygmy seahorses existed (Hippocampus bargibanti) until marine biologist George Bargibant stumbled upon one by accident. I was studying the sea fans, the gorgonian corals found in the world’s oceans, when a small seahorse appeared that looked like a piece of coral swimming. The species was duly named after him.

Animals spend their entire lives in a range of sea fans and, unsurprisingly, they are very well camouflaged. So much so that after this species was discovered in the 1960s there was a long pause.

No other species were found until 2000, and now biologist divers have found a handful in the tropical Indo-Pacific region.

Photo: Gerard Soury-GETTY

On the other hand, don’t be fooled by their cuteness or the shy look in their eye: pygmy seahorses are vicious sneaky predators.

Their prey are copepods. These crustaceans are extremely difficult to catch, as they can get rid of danger at a rate of 500 bodies per second.

For comparison, a cheetah runs 30 body lengths per second to full skin. Pygmy seahorses sneak up on their prey, reaching a millimeter before attacking, without giving the copepod time to escape.

Pygmy seahorses, among the kings of camouflage

It lives in Southeast Asia in a region known as the Coral Triangle, which includes countries such as the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, as well as the Great Australian Barrier Reef among numerous other islands and archipelagos.

It is one of the smallest species of seahorse, smaller than a clip. It is for this reason that camouflage is critical to their survival, to hiding from their predators.

They are too small and fragile to survive on their own. So they must find a place to fit in perfectly to die.

Adults spend their entire lives in one type of coral, the gorgonian Muricella paraplectana. Likewise, the orange wheelies live in orange gorgonians, the purple wheelies live in purple gorgonians.

According to a team of biologists from the University of California, all seahorses come out of the paternal belly after the nuptial courtship, being the same brown shade.

However, they observed certain wheelies turn purple, and calcified lumps called tubercles grew on them to mimic the texture of gorgonians, and they stayed there, due to a natural mechanism.

Video of their camouflage process via California Academy of Sciences.

It also reads:

BIOLUMINESCENCE IN THE PACIFIC OCEAN

8 AMAZING DATA ABOUT PENGUINS