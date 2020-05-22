The San Diego Zoo announced the arrival of a newborn male pygmy hippopotamus on April 9.

Within a few hours of birth, the young pygmy hippo rose to his feet and followed his 4-year-old mother Mabel, who was chasing after him in the hippos’ inner habitat, representatives of the San Diego Zoo reported.

The baby, who has yet to be named, weighed 5.6 kilograms at birth and now weighs around 11 kg. This is the first successful birth of pygmy hippos at the zoo in more than three decades, and offers hope for the future of this endangered species, according to the statement.

For now, in the maternity “canopy” of the pygmy hippo habitat, the baby now has access to a pool, after testing the waters in a shallow tub. Over the past few weeks, the baby has shown that he can close his nostrils and hold his breath underwater.

Mabel and her newborn in the maternity “canopy” of the San Diego Zoo’s habitat.

As the name implies, pygmy hippos (Choeropsis liberiensis) are significantly smaller than river or common hippos (Hippopotamus amphibius, picture of down), according to the San Diego Zoo.

Adult pygmy hippos weigh about 160 to 270 kg.

While river hippos can weigh up to 10 times more.

The common hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius) is a large primarily herbivorous artiodactyl mammal that inhabits sub-Saharan Africa. Image: © Jean-Christophe Vié

Likewise, the heads of pygmy hippos are also more blunt and rounded than those of their larger hippo cousins, and the eyes of pygmy hippos are located on the sides of their heads rather than on top.

Pygmy hippos often look bright and slippery even when not in the water, thanks to a pink liquid called “Sweat of blood” that oozes from your skin. This liquid acts as a moisturizing sunscreen. According to information from the zoo, it prevents the skin from drying out and cracking in the heat and protects hippos from sunburn.

Fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos they now remain in their West African habitats and the species are threatened by logging, agriculture and human settlement in their habitat, the zoo reported.

