PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), owner of a portfolio of iconic brands, including TOMMY HILFIGER and CALVIN KLEIN, today announced that Daniel Grieder is stepping down as CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, after 23 years in various management roles within the organization, and will leave the company to pursue other interests. Martijn Hagman will succeed Grieder and become the new CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, starting June 2, 2020.

Currently, Hagman is chief operating officer at Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe and chief financial officer at Tommy Hilfiger Global, overseeing operations, finance, digital business transformation, technology, business development and Tommy Hilfiger’s global sustainability program. He is a 12-year veteran of Tommy Hilfiger’s leadership team and has been instrumental in Tommy Hilfiger’s impressive global expansion and strategy that has led to the consistent growth of PVH Europe, year after year.

“Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe have entered the same path of success this year as they are, with strong sales trends and improving brand awareness and connecting with consumers,” said Manny Chirico, President and CEO of PVH Corp. “Daniel was an advocate for growing our innovation capabilities and expanding the reach of TOMMY HILFIGER worldwide, always looking for a sustainable, consumer-centric and digitally focused mindset, while creating a very strong management team.”

“It has been a phenomenal 23 years,” said Grieder. “As we are in the midst of this seismic shift in our industry, we are in a unique position to make a shift that, I believe, will take us into a new era for the brand. It feels good to know that I can pass my place on to Martijn – he has been a true friend, trusted confidant and trusted co-pilot for the past 12 years of this journey. There is never a perfect time to leave an organization you love; the options are to leave too late or too early, and I knew what I wanted to do this change while still having the optimism, energy and passion that I have always held in my career “.

Under Grieder’s corporate leadership, Tommy Hilfiger was positioned as a leading lifestyle company, with the best product initiatives, consumer engagement, digitization and corporate responsibility. Since Grieder became CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe in 2014, Tommy Hilfiger’s business has grown from $ 6 billion to over $ 9 billion in retail sales in 2019 and Calvin Klein’s European business more than doubled in revenue and earnings.

Stefan Larsson, president of PVH, said: “Together, Daniel and Martijn instilled a vision focused on the future, placing consumers at their core and creating a product-oriented culture. We are grateful for Daniel’s many years of strong leadership and great achievements. I have immense confidence in Martijn as a leader, who has a deep understanding of the factors behind business values, his consumer-centric mindset and his digitally focused leadership will successfully guide the next era of sustainable and profitable growth for Tommy Hilfiger and the European region “.

Hagman said, “It is an honor to continue to develop the achievements of the TOMMY HILFIGER and PVH Europe brand together with an exceptional and passionate management team. My thanks to Daniel goes far beyond the unwavering support, development opportunities and leadership he has provided over the years. We are confident of continuing to execute the current strategic plan, and our focus for the coming months will be the recovery and recovery phase of our global business from the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

Grieder will assist in the transition of your responsibilities in the coming months to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Grieder and Hagman have worked side by side with the brand’s founder and lead designer, Tommy Hilfiger, for many years.

“My belief and enthusiasm for the future of our brand has never been stronger,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Daniel’s greatest gifts for our organization were connecting the brand more strongly with our consumers and creating a culture within the organization that is dedicated to staying at the forefront of product, innovation and culture. Martijn is on that journey and together we will continue to write the future of our brand. Together with our partners and consumers around the world “.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We empower brands that drive fashion forever. Our portfolio of brands includes the iconic brands CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene, in addition to the digitally centralized intimate brand True & Co .. We market a variety of products under these and well-known and licensed brands. nationally and internationally. PVH has more than 40,000 associates operating in more than 40 countries and generates $ 9.9 billion in annual revenue. That is our power. That is the power of PLHIV.

PORTO SEGURO DECLARATION ACCORDING TO THE 1995 SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM MINUTES: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding its plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, are made in accordance with the provisions of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted accurately, and some of which may not be predicted , including, without limitation, the following: (i) the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time, at the Company’s discretion; (ii) the Company can be considered highly leveraged and uses a significant portion of its cash flows to meet its indebtedness, as a result of which the Company may not have sufficient resources to operate its business the way it intended or operated in the past; (iii) the levels of sales of clothing, shoes and related products of the Company, both to its wholesale customers and in its retail stores, the levels of sales of the Company’s licensees in wholesale and retail and the extent of discounts and promotional prices what the company and its licensees and other business partners should be involved in, all of which may be affected by weather conditions, changes in the economy, fuel prices, travel reductions, fashion trends, consolidations, repositionings and bankruptcies in the sectors of retail, brand repositioning by the Company’s licensors and other factors; (iv) the Company’s ability to manage its growth and inventory, including its ability to obtain acquisition benefits, such as the acquisitions mentioned in this press release; (v) quota restrictions, the imposition of safeguard controls and the imposition of duties or tariffs on goods from countries in which the Company or its licensees produce goods under its trademarks, such as tariffs recently imposed and threatened with tariff increases on goods imported into the country. USA of China, any of which, among other things, could limit the ability to produce products in cost-effective countries or in countries with the necessary technical and labor knowledge, or require the Company to absorb costs or try to pass on to consumers, which could materially impact the company’s revenue and profitability; (vi) availability and cost of raw materials; (vii) the Company’s ability to adjust in a timely manner to changes in trade regulations and migration and manufacturer development (which may affect where the Company’s products can best be produced); (viii) changes in available manufacturing and shipping capacity, escalation of wages and shipping costs, civil conflicts, acts of war or terrorism, threat of any of the items mentioned above or political or labor instability in any of the countries where the Company or its licensees’ or the products of other business partners are sold, produced or plan to be sold or produced; (vii) the Company’s ability to adjust in a timely manner to changes in trade regulations and migration and manufacturer development (which may affect where the Company’s products can best be produced); (viii) changes in available manufacturing and shipping capacity, escalation of wages and shipping costs, civil conflicts, acts of war or terrorism, threat of any of the items mentioned above or political or labor instability in any of the countries where the Company or its licensees’ or the products of other business partners are sold, produced or plan to be sold or produced; (ix) epidemics of diseases and health-related concerns, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19, which can result in (and in the case of the outbreak of COVID-19, resulted in some of the following) supply chain disruptions due to closed factories , reduced workforce, shortage of raw materials and control or shipping of goods produced in affected areas, closed stores, reduced traffic and consumer purchases, as consumers become ill or limit or stop shopping to avoid exposure, or Governments impose mandatory business closings, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of diseases and changes in the market or other that may result in non-monetary losses to the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets, assets for use of operating leases and assets immobilized; (x) acquisitions and divestitures and issues arising from proposed acquisitions, divestitures and transactions, including, without limitation, the ability to integrate an acquired entity or business into the Company without any substantial adverse effect on the acquired entity, the acquired business or the existing operations, relationship with employees, relationship with suppliers, relationship with customers or financial performance, and the ability to operate the Company’s ongoing business effectively and profitably after the sale or other disposal of a subsidiary, business or its assets; (xi) the failure of the Company’s licensees to successfully market licensed products or to preserve the value of the Company’s brands, or their misuse of the Company’s brands; (xii) significant fluctuations in the US dollar against foreign currencies in which the Company transacts significant levels of business; (xiii) the Company’s retirement plan expenses recorded over the year are calculated using actuarial assessments that incorporate assumptions and estimates about the financial market, economic and demographic conditions, and the differences between the estimated and actual results generate gains and losses , which can be significant, which are recorded immediately in the income statement, usually in the fourth quarter of the year; (xiv) the impact of new and revised tax laws and regulations; and (xv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s records with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of receiving new information, future events or otherwise.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005895/en/

Contact:

Dana Perlman

Treasurer and senior vice president of business development and investor relations

(212) 381-3502 office

(917) 579-1374 cell

investorrelations@pvh.com

Virginia Ritchie

Vice President of Corporate Communication, Marketing and Influencer Experiences

+31643184870

Virginia.Ritchie@Tommy.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Pandemia takes off the mask of the false professionalism of football referees



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra