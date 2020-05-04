On Saturday, with the publication of the protocol prepared by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) for the return to training sessions for professional and high-level sports, everything seemed to be ready for the reactivation to start from this Monday. When the day came, reality uncovered a sea of ​​uncertainties and confusion in many of the estates involved. Athletes, doctors and clubs were still waiting to specify points of the CSD protocol that are not clear.

The same Saturday night, the footballers union (AFE) issued a statement demanding that the CSD specify whether an entire team should be quarantined in the event of a positive and questioned the constitutionality of the confinement of its affiliates through concentrations. This Monday, the turn of protest was for the Association of Spanish Basketball Players (ABP), which launched a harsh brief against government protocol, to which it attributes “indefiniteness and contradictions”. “Athletes count little and it is time to punch the table, especially on something essential like health. In the preamble of their text they say that they have had all the actors in the sport and this has not been the case. They have only had the AFE, in spite of themselves, and the AFE itself also thinks that it has been useless. We will continue asking for answers, ”said Alfonso Reyes, president of the ABP.

At the ACB, Unicaja, Valencia and MoraBanc Andorra scheduled their players to return to individual activity for this Monday. “If there is nothing more concrete and clear, our recommendation is that the players do not rejoin the activity in the phases in which there is already contact. There is uncertainty, concern and uneasiness among athletes, doctors, coaches … everyone, “continued Reyes, who also branded the CSD text as” alleged protocol “:” It has not been registered in the BOE so we understand that it has no legal validity. “

The objections and doubts to the protocol also reached the CSD through a letter sent by the Spanish Association of Doctors of Soccer Teams (AEMEF). The doctors required the body chaired by Irene Lozano “specific indications” about the possibility of carrying out the tests. Soccer doctors complain that CSD has given them full responsibility for deciding which players should pass PCR-type tests, which detect whether an organism is infected with covid-19. According to current regulations, the CSD insists that only footballers with symptoms or those who have had possible contact with infected people could undergo these tests.

The inclusion of the obligation to carry out the aforementioned tests in the occupational risk prevention plans prepared for the return to activity is one of the slits that doctors and clubs will take advantage of so that all the personnel involved pass the tests. LaLiga has already signed the 42 medical prescriptions of the 42 professional clubs. However, from the CSD they slide that it seems “crazy to carry out the tests to all the players”.

LaLiga is clear that the clubs are empowered for mass testing and on Sunday it sent a protocol to disseminate among the players about the rules and the steps to be followed in the first two phases of returning to training. On the third and fourth phase, in which concentrations are recommended, there is no trace. In the text, in digital brochure format, the employer addresses its employees in this way: “Throughout the return to training, both you and the other employees who will be on the premises will undergo various tests . The first will consist of a PCR test and an antibody test during Phase 1. In addition, in Phase 2 of the protocol, additional periodic tests will be performed. Your club will indicate the place and time to do them ”.

Many of the clubs’ doubts were resolved at the LaLiga division board. There were questions such as “what to do if we do not have masks or have not yet disinfected the facilities?” The response was blunt. Everything must be prepared so that from this Tuesday to Wednesday the players can carry out the tests and begin the individualized training sessions 48 hours later.

The same car and only six players per field

The protocol that LaLiga has circulated among its clubs so that they can get it to the players is divided into two phases: a first one called preparation for returning to training and a second one for solo training. These are some of the most significant aspects of this return to activity protocol.

Phase I. Accommodation at home: “During this phase you will stay at your home with family and people with whom you habitually live. Always thinking about your safety, the facility in which you will start training and in which you will later concentrate, will be previously disinfected following the instructions given by the health authorities. ”

Phase II. Without home visits: “During this phase you will also stay at your home. For your safety, that of your loved ones and that of your colleagues, it is recommended that people with whom you do not habitually live do not access your home. ”

Tasks on devices: “The night before you will receive the tasks of the following day on your computer, mobile or tablet. The hours at which you will have to go to the facilities will also be explained in detail. “

The same car and get changed from home: “To get to the sports facilities from your home you will have to do it using your car, and it must always be the same. You will have to go to the facilities with training clothes on from your home and bring your own training boots ”.

Gloves and masks: “From the moment you arrive at the facilities until the training begins, you should wear gloves and a mask.”

Limitation to six people on the field of play: “You can only train a maximum of six players per field of play and always keeping between you twice the safety distance (four meters in total).”

Limited use of gym and physiotherapy room: “When you have to use the gym, you can only do it individually or with another partner (also four meters away).”

