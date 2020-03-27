In the midst of this storm, the door opens to a new stage in the Madrid group 51 Grados. This Wednesday March 25 comes to all platforms also accompanied by a new video clip.

‘Puzzle’ will be the first piece of a new EP that will be presented song by song in the coming months. It also symbolizes the beginning of a life and the birth of a part of the group’s own components.

His message takes on special meaning at this time, amid the current challenge we face as a society. It is a call to be brave, overcome our fears and uproot the weeds in our society, which distorts relationships between people.

The Madrid band, formed in 2013, is defined as a group with “soul in the 70’s, heart in the 90’s and head in the present.”

They practice powerful rock, with well-built voice melodies and everything in the service of lyrics that speak about the human condition.