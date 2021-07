Two years later, Yulia Putintseva she dressed again as a champion on the WTA circuit. The Kazakh tennis player, champion in Nurenberg 2019, this time conquered the WTA 250 from Budapest after beating Anhelina Kalinina in two sets 6-4 and 6-0. Yulia’s great tennis week, who had been deserving this award for a long time. Tomorrow he will return to the top35.