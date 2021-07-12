Putintseva debuts with victory and Ormaechea wins again in Budapest

Day full of great matches to open fire in the WTA 250 from Budapest, one of several women’s tournaments taking place this week across the globe. The first seed and main favorite to the title, Yulia Putintseva, did not want surprises and solved his debut on the fast track: he got rid of the Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze 6-2, 6-4. The enormous triumph of Paula Ormaechea, who from the previous one wants to make her mark at the WTA level again, against the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova by 6-2 and 6-3.

Other results of the day:

Ana Konjuh d. Tereza Mrdeza 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Kateryna Kozlova d. Barbara Haas 7-6 (9), 6-3

Irina Bara d. Sara Errani (8) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova d. Irina Camelia Begu (4) 6-3, 6-4