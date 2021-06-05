Putintseva and Mitu say goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 09:15 CEST

The American player Nicole melichar, number 9 of the WTA and the Dutch tennis player Demi Schuurs, number 10 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros in one hour and three minutes by 6-2 and 6-0 kazakh Yulia Putintseva already the romanian player Cristina-Andreea Mitu, numbers 198 and 97 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

During the game, Melichar and Schuurs, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, while the losing pair did it once. Likewise, Melichar and Schuurs achieved 69% in the first service and made 62% of the service points, while their rivals achieved 62% effectiveness and won 30% of the service points. Finally, as regards fouls, the qualified players committed 3 double faults and their opponents committed 4.

During the round of 16, the winners will face off with the winners of the match that will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Elena Rybakina against Ajla tomljanovic Y Storm sanders.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) is produced between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.