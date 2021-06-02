Putintseva and Mitu manage to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Vandeweghe and Rosolska

06/02/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

The Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva, number 198 of the WTA and the Romanian player Cristina-Andreea Mitu, number 97 of the WTA won in the 30th final of Roland-Garros by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in an hour and fifty-two minutes to the American Coco vandeweghe, number 208 of the WTA and the Polish Alicja Rosolska, number 78 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, achieved 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 58% of the service points. As for Vandeweghe and Rosolska, they managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, their effectiveness was 71%, they made 7 double faults and they got 51% of their service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will be measured against the winners of the match in which they will face Margot Yerolymos Y Diane parry against Nicole melichar Y Demi Schuurs.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples participate in it. In addition, it is celebrated between June 2 and 13 in パ リ.