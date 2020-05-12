Moscow.- President Russian Vladimir Putin toHe announced that the restrictions for labor and economic activities will end on May 12.

“Starting tomorrow, May 12, the period of non-working days will end for the entire country and the different economic sectors,” Putin said.

He announced that there will be an intensification of preventive measures to prevent more coronavirus infections. It will be a process that takes time and will not be quick, added the president.

He explained that all the measures anti-epidemics such as wearing face masks and social distancing will be necessary according to the needs of each region.

Meanwhile, he announced that meetings of any kind will be prohibited. “Of course, across the country, any massive event is out of the question,” Putin said of their closure.

He indicated that his administration will apply special vigilance to all kinds of activities carried out in workspaces, shops, means of transport and public sector services, in addition, there will be special considerations for adults over 65 years of age.

“The increase in security will be maintained in people over 65 years of age, as well as for those with chronic diseases,” added the president in his national letter.

Lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic will not be instantaneous, it will be carried carefully, step by step, according to the Russian president.

He added that, thanks to the measures of his government, mobility was once again allowed and the next step against the fight against the coronavirus, he explained that this would not have been possible not for the efforts of medical personnel.

Russia has reported 221 thousand 344 coronavirus infections and two thousand nine deaths due to complications. with COVID-19 disease.

emc