FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arriving at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi, Russia. December 4, 2019. REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov (Shamil Zhumatov /)

By Gleb Stolyarov and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

MOSCOW (.) – Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, as an increase in infections placed Russia with the third highest number of reported cases worldwide. .

Peskov, the fifth senior official to contract the virus, said he had last met in person with Putin more than a month ago, the TASS news agency reported. Tatyana Navka, Peskov’s wife, said on Instagram that she had also contracted the virus.

Putin, who has been working remotely from his residence on the outskirts of Moscow and has held many video conference calls, held a face-to-face meeting Tuesday morning with Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft.

The Kremlin says Putin’s health is rigorously protected.

In a surprising announcement Monday, Putin said that after six weeks it was time to gradually lift the national restrictions that had forced many people to work from home and temporarily close businesses.

Although Putin gave the regions of the country ample leeway to ease or tighten restrictions as they see fit, he said it made sense that certain sectors of the battered economy, such as construction and heavy industry, could restart their work starting Tuesday. .

His statement, made the same day that Russia overtook Italy in the number of reported coronavirus cases, drew criticism from some anti-Kremlin politicians. On Tuesday, the number of Russian cases exceeded the reported count in Britain.

With 232,243 confirmed cases, Russia now has the third highest number in the world after the United States and Spain, according to a count compiled by ., but with 2,116 deaths, one of the lowest death rates.

Government officials attribute the fewest deaths and the growing and large number of cases to a vast testing program, according to which they say 5.8 million tests have been carried out.

(Additional report by Polina Devitt, Alexander Marrow, Anton Zverev and Daria Korsunskaya, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)