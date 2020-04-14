After overcoming 18,000 infections, Vladimir Putin affirms that “the next few weeks will be largely decisive” in the fight against the coronavirus in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday the deployment of the army to help fight the coronavirus after acknowledging that the situation is “not improving.” There are already more than 18 thousand infected people and 148 fatalities.

Putin indicated during a meeting with his ministers that “all the capabilities” of the Russian Army “can and should be used.” He recalled that other countries such as Italy have also turned to the Army in response to the coronavirus. “We have to take advantage of their experience, the capabilities of the Russian Defense Ministry,” he stressed.

Hours before, Putin acknowledged that the situation “unfortunately does not improve” because “the number of patients increases and there are more and more cases with a serious condition,” the Sputnik news agency reported.

However, the head of the Kremlin stressed that “the situation changes almost daily”, noting that “the next few weeks will be largely decisive” in the fight against the coronavirus in Russia.

The Russian operational center to combat the spread of the virus reported that “2,558 cases of coronavirus infection in 62 regions were confirmed in Russia in the last 24 hours”, bringing the total count to 18,328 positives.

Moscow concentrates the majority of new cases, with 1,355 new infections in one day, for a total of 11,513 people infected in the Russian capital, the Sputnik news agency reported.

Government spokesman Dimitri Peskov said that support measures for companies and citizens to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic will be prolonged if necessary.

“The situation is under observation and various scenarios for the continuation and approval of new measures are being formulated,” he said.

Russia develops animal screening test

The adviser to the Rosselkhoznadzor agricultural agency, Yulia Melano, reported that Russia developed a coronavirus diagnostic system for animals, particularly pets.

It is the first system created in this country with this objective, he said, adding that a system of procedures for taking samples was also outlined.

The diagnostic system was developed by the Federal Center for the Protection of Animal Health. Now will manufacture the kits that will allow to do some 10,000 exams immediately across the country, Russian agency Itar Tass said.

Another test with the same purpose of detecting the pathogen in animals is carried out by the Center for the Quality and Standardization of Drugs and Animal Foods, added the Russian newspaper.

Expert Nikita Lebedev said that to detect the presence of the coronavirus in various species, including companion animals such as cats and dogs, oral, nasal, and possibly fecal and rectal samples will be taken.

Russian experts explained that various strains of coronavirus can infect animals, and the tests that have been done clearly show that Covid-19, which appeared in China in late December, is present in animal samples.

He added that the recommendation is to examine animals with clinical symptoms of the condition, as well as those that have had contact with infected humans.

With information from Notimex and Europa Press.