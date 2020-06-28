Russian President Vladimir Putin confessed that coronavirus tests are carried out every three or four days, which so far have been negative

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, it is subjected to coronavirus testing once every three or four days, according to the president himself in an interview with Russian public television broadcast this Sunday.

“I do it regularly, once every three or four days,” said the head of the Kremlin, who added that the results of all the tests taken so far have been negative.

During the interview, the Russian president assured that currently there are no reasons to speak of an alleged artificial origin of the virus and called on countries to join efforts in the fight against the epidemic, instead of speculating on its causes.

“I think if someone clings to the version (about the artificial origin of the virus), nothing good will come of it,” he said.

According to Putin, “we must do what brings us closer to the suppression of the threat, because that is the way to victory and not confrontation.”

It was previously learned that the Kremlin has installed several disinfecting tunnels nationally manufactured to protect the president from possible coronavirus infection.

All people who want to meet with the Russian president must go through these tunnels.

Putin switched to teleworking on April 1 after having days before in hospital contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus.

In May, the Russian leader reduced the number of telematic meetings and began to meet with his collaborators. The first public event with the attendance of the head of the Kremlin took place on June 12, on the occasion of the Russia day.

On June 24, Putin presided at the Red square of moscu the military parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the first massive act in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the latest official data, the number of coronavirus infections in Russia amounts to 634 thousand 437 registered cases. The disease has also been the cause of 9,037 deaths in this country.

