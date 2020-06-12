Vladimir Putin is in a hurry. With the lowest popularity ratings in the last two decades and the prospects of even more economic contraction, the Russian president has set for July 1 the citizen consultation on the reform of the Constitution, which includes an amendment that would allow him to continue in power until 2036. With some 9,000 new cases of coronavirus registered every day, the Russian leader and his Cabinet maintain that within a month the situation will be adequate to celebrate the crucial vote, which had been postponed by the covid-19 epidemic. . The process will be one week after the great commemorative military parade for the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany, which is also being delayed.

The date of the consultation is “impeccable,” Putin said Monday. By then, Russia will have regained some normalcy, the Russian leader said. “Not only when it comes to voting, but life in general, in the workplace, in transportation, and so on. So we need those 30 days, “he said in a meeting by videoconference about the coronavirus, broadcast by state channels. It could only be seen that it was a false direct when Putin prepared to call the Minister of Education to discuss the convenience of the date and the conversation was cut short.

“Going to a polling station will be safer than going to the store,” said the president of the Central Electoral Commission, Ella Pamfilova, who stressed that only eight people could be in the voting center at a time. All participants and observers will receive disposable face masks, gloves and pens at schools. And the members of the electoral commissions will be analyzed to verify that they do not have coronaviruses. Russia, with 145 million inhabitants, has registered more than 400,000 infected and more than 4,800 deaths from covid-19, according to official data, which the authorities revised upward in certain cases after the controversy and suspicions due to low numbers. The country has begun the stage of lack of confidence, little by little, and by region. Although in Moscow you still cannot go out freely, only from this Monday you can walk in groups or play sports.

Voting will be open for six days before the date set and you can participate online in some regions. A system harshly criticized by the opposition that maintains that it lends itself to fraud. “This system has been devised because few people will go to the polls and participation must be increased,” says Andréi Buzin, from the Golos electoral observation organization, declared a “foreign agent” by the authorities. “The Kremlin doesn’t care much about the result, it seems to be clear to them, so participation is very important. And it will be increased thanks to these artificial voting methods, such as the extension of the consultation for almost a week, “adds Buzin. According to VTsIOM, the state pollster, 46% of those polled plan to go to vote. And of those who will go to the polls, 61% will do so to support constitutional reform.

Putin has designed a more nationalistic and conservative reform of the Constitution. He traces an even more presidential system, closes the doors to same-sex marriage, points out the importance of “patriotic education”, marks that Russia is “heir to the USSR”, mentions “faith in God” and introduces allusions to the Russians as “the backbone of the State”. And beyond: a point has been added that allows the 67-year-old Russian leader to reset his mandate counter to zero and thus skip the rule that allows only two consecutive periods in the Kremlin chair. This would allow him to run for president again in 2024 and another six years later.

But the coronavirus pandemic and the economic impact of this health emergency together with the collapse of oil prices is affecting the already touched pocket of citizens. Hence Putin’s haste, according to different analysts. And hence the consultation is held shortly after the military parade to capitalize on the great patriotic date on which Putin focuses much of his nationalist discourse. “They are in a hurry because the discontent is accumulating and it has not yet arisen,” says Buzin.