Putin listens to Mikhail Mishustin in a videoconference, this Tuesday in Moscow.ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / .

With the coronavirus health crisis still pounding in Russia, the worst recession in more than a decade and declining popularity, Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for ways to refloat the economy and confidence. After criticism for staying distant from the economic and social problems stemming from the emergency and outlining modest measures compared to other countries, Putin and his Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, outlined on Tuesday a reactivation plan worth some 65,000 million euros. But instead of a great presentation and loud speeches, the Kremlin has preferred that the measures be unraveled in the coming days. All with an eye to July 1, when the Russians must vote on the reform of the Constitution with which Putin could remain in power.

With some 9,000 infected new newspapers and more than 423,000 cases registered in a country of 145 million inhabitants; In addition to 5,037 deaths, according to official figures, questioned by experts and analysts, normality still seems somewhat distant in Russia. Despite the fact that, little by little and by region, confinement is ending. The economic hibernation decreed to stop the coronavirus epidemic and the health crisis are weighing down the Russian economy – highly dependent on the energy sector – already touched by the collapse of oil prices, by years of sanctions by the West, by the lack of structural reforms and for a severe cost containment policy.

The pockets of the Russians have reached the Covid era, moreover, already very depleted by the fall in real income. The economic situation coupled with the management of the pandemic is creating a feeling of boredom and social discontent that has resulted in loss of confidence in Vladimir Putin’s popularity. The Russian leader, although at first he delegated the bad news to his subordinates and regional governors, is obtaining his worst marks in two decades, recalls the Moscow deputy Yulia Galiámina (independent).

Economic hibernation has been costing about $ 1.3 billion a day, according to Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov. Unemployment, traditionally very low in Russia, has risen to 5.8% in April. That month, GDP contracted by 12%, the biggest reduction since 2009. And the forecast is harsh: the Russian Central Bank predicts a general decline of 6% this year (before the health crisis, GDP growth of around 3% between 2021 and 2022).

This breeding ground has attained the objective of the Russian leader to strengthen the economy with a great plan known as “National Projects”, outlined at the beginning of the year with measures on education, health, infrastructure or support for families, with a budget of some $ 400 billion. The program now “will require adjustments,” the Russian president acknowledged on Tuesday. The situation may spell a setback for his leadership plan at a key moment for Constitutional reform and for Putin’s legacy.

Hence the timing of the new revival plan. “It sounds like propaganda before the constitutional reform vote. On paper it’s fine, but you have to see how they plan to do it. Especially since previously identical goals were set that were not met even in a more favorable environment, ”says economist Aleksandra Súslina, from the specialized consultancy firm Economic Expert Group.

The program contains about 500 measures, some recycled, according to drafts to which various Russian media have had access. It is divided into three stages until the end of 2021 – “stabilization, recovery and growth”. It foresees changes in labor regulations to make employment more flexible, it sets a new hourly minimum wage to support part-time work and promote employment, they say, and fight the shadow economy in a country that has an average monthly minimum wage of about 160 euros. In addition, unemployment benefit increases and the objective is set to boost real income growth above 2.5%.

It has not been specified where the spending lines will come from, and the Kremlin has always been very reluctant to spend the so-called Welfare Fund, derived from oil revenues in boom times (the surplus was entered when the crude exceeded 42 dollars a barrel), which has accumulated some 170,000 million dollars. The forecast, therefore, is not very rosy, says the expert from the Economic Expert Group: “After a fall, the recovery in oil prices may lead to some growth, but objectively, it cannot be expected to help much. Other engines are now becoming more important, such as consumption. And this does not look like it will reactivate much. “

Nuclear deterrence policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Tuesday the so-called nuclear nuclear deterrence policy ’. The strategy, which the Kremlin has released for the first time, outlines the guidelines for action and speaks of the ability to respond with atomic weapons to a conventional attack aimed at the critical military and government infrastructure of the nation. A retaliation warning directed at the United States. Among the key dangers listed by the Kremlin is also “the build-up by a potential adversary of conventional armed forces, including nuclear weapons delivery systems, in neighboring territories of the Russian Federation and its allies and in adjacent maritime areas “according to the published decree. Other dangers that may lead Russia to use its nuclear deterrence capabilities include “the development of missile defense and attack systems and their deployment in outer space.” Another message to the Trump Administration and its latest regulations.