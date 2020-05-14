Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the country’s education minister had contracted the new coronavirus, becoming at least the sixth senior official to be affected by the pandemic, which officially infected more than 250,000 people across the country.

However, Anna Popova, a senior health official, said Russia was able to halt the rate of infection growth after authorities reported a daily rise in new coronavirus cases below 10,000 for the first time in almost two weeks.

Speaking at a televised government meeting via videoconference, Putin said it was “no secret” that Valery Falkov, 41, Minister of Science and Higher Education, had tested positive and recovered, and questioned him how he was doing. feeling.

“Thank you Vladimir Vladimirovich, I am better now and I am actively back to work,” replied the minister.

Falkov is the fourth member of Putin’s government known for contracting the coronavirus, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is still recovering but has remotely attended at least one government meeting via videoconference.

Earlier this week, veteran Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had also become ill with the coronavirus and contracted double pneumonia.

The Kremlin has said Putin’s 67-year-old health is being closely monitored and most of his recent public appearances have been in government meetings via videoconference from a room at his residence outside Moscow.

The capital Moscow and much of the country are in the seventh week of quarantine, but factory and construction workers have returned to work after Putin said on Monday that a gradual easing of restrictions was possible.

