Putin Reveals He Received Sputnik V Vaccine; urges Russians to get vaccinated

MOSCOW.

The President from Russia, Vladimir Putin, asked this Wednesday to the citizens they “listen to the experts” and vaccinate, although opposed to one mandatory immunization while the balances of deaths by covid-19 beat record for second day in a row.

I do not support mandatory vaccination, “Putin said in a session broadcast on television in which he answered questions from citizens.

Russia suffers a peak from contagions Due to the Delta variant, highly infectious, and reported this Wednesday 669 deaths by coronavirus in last 24 hours, a figure that exceeds that registered on day before (652), according to official data.

Putin estimated that, to avoid strict confinement in the face of this increase in cases, “some regions are introducing” the mandatory vaccination “for certain categories” of people and also invited citizens to put aside their reluctance.

There have always been people who, in a general way, consider that vaccines should not be given, and there are many (…) not only in our country but also abroad, “he said.

But you don’t have to listen to people who don’t understand anything about these things, who are based on rumors, but rather to experts, “he concluded.

In Russian social networks, surreal and never verified anecdotes about vaccines multiply. The rejection of immunizers exceeds 50%, according to polls.

To motivate the Russians, Putin went further and recounted for the first time that he and his daughter were vaccinated with Sputnik V.

In March, the president said that he had been vaccinated but there were never images of that moment, which fueled speculation about the drug chosen by the leader.

The head of state also boasted of the virtues of Russian vaccines, calling them effective and safe.

Here everything is going well and there are not those tragic situations that are lived with (the vaccines of) AstraZeneca or Pfizer, “Putin said in reference to the rare side effects of these vaccines, which were approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) , while Sputnik V is still being analyzed.

Death record

The cities most affected by the increase in infections are the capital, Moscow, and Saint Petersburg, the second city in the country and home to Eurocup football matches, which registered 117 and 111 deaths, respectively.

In total, the country registered 21,042 new infections in the last 24 hours and already has 5.5 million cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of officially registered deaths is 135,214, but the statistics agency Rosstat, which has a broader definition of deaths related to covid-19, had counted 270,000 deaths until the end of April.

Thus, Russia is the European country with the highest number of deaths from covid-19, while the vaccination campaign that began in December has been very slow, due to the distrust of the population.

In Moscow, teleworking was reimposed for a part of the employees, as well as the compulsory vaccination of workers in the service sector and a health pass to go to restaurants.

But for now, a general lockdown like the one imposed in the spring of 2020 is not expected in this capital of 12 million inhabitants.

On Monday, the government admitted that its goal of having 60% of the population vaccinated by autumn was unattainable.

The distrust of Russians towards vaccines is such that since December only 16% of the population has received at least one injection.

About 22.7 million people, out of a total of 146 million, have received at least one dose, according to figures released Wednesday by the Gogov website, which aggregates data from regions and the media in the absence of official national statistics. .

jrr