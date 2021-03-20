Putin responds to Biden: “He who says something is because they say it to him. I wish him health.”

LJoe Biden’s first interview as president made many headlines, but the one that surpassed them all was the statements he made. said against the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for the supposed Russian intervention in the elections and if he considers him a murderer.

“Yes, I do,” declared Biden.

The Kremlin was upset on Thursday by those remarks. “These are very bad statements from the President of the United States. He definitely does not want to improve the relationship with us and we proceed to act after this.”declared Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian government.

Putin acknowledged that he knows Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama. “What will you answer? I wish you health. I say it without irony, without joking. That first of all.”

The Russian president proceeded to talk about how such statements reflect more of the one who said them than the addressee.

“When we evaluate other people, states or nations, It always seems that we are looking in the mirror, an image of us. We give the other what we are in essence. In childhood, when arguing with others, we say ‘he who names the other says so to himself’. It’s not a coincidence, just a children’s saying that has great psychological significance. “