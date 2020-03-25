Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the vote on his constitutional reform would be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and declared work leave next week to curb the spread of the virus.

“I think the vote has to be postponed to a later date,” Putin said, referring to the plebiscite scheduled for April 22 in a rare speech broadcast on television.

Compared to covid-19, “the safest thing currently is to be at home,” he said.

Putin announced that the Russians will not work next week, until April 5, to “slow down” the spread of covid-19.

The constitutional reform carried out at full blast since last January aims to allow Putin to run again in the 2024 presidential election.

However, the Russian president did not decree confinement as is being done in many countries.

Shops and public administration will remain open.

“Don’t rely on random. This can affect the whole world, what happens in other countries may be our near future,” said Putin.

Putin also announced a series of economic measures for companies and workers, stating that the “Russian economy is under strong pressure due to the consequences of the epidemic2.

In particular, the President decreed the automatic renewal of all social assistance for six months, an increase in unemployment insurance and a pause in the repayment of loans contracted by individuals.

For the companies, Putin announced a six-month delay in paying the taxes.

“All the measures that are adopted and will be adopted will work, they will have results, if we are united and sympathetic to the current situation,” Putin said, calling for “solidarity.”

The number of officially declared cases in Russia has continued to increase rapidly, although it is still low compared to Western Europe. The country went from 495 patients on Tuesday to 658 on Wednesday.