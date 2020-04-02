He clarified that there are exceptions whereby essential industries will continue to operate, and supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

AP –

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered that most of the workers of the country do not go to work throughout April in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a message to the nation on television, Putin reported Thursday that he was extending the no-labor policy he had previously ordered for this week, so that it remains in effect throughout April.

Putin said it would be up to regional authorities to decide which sectors should continue to operate in their areas.

According to Putin, Russia’s prevention strategies have given authorities time to deal with the disease and has helped slow the outbreak, but warned that cases in the country have not reached a critical point.

Putin affirmed that in addition to protecting public health, it is important to protect the income of the population and avoid a rise in unemployment.