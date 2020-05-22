Russian President Vladimir Putin left the home office today after several weeks presiding over government meetings electronically, while his spokesman informed the press that he has contracted the coronavirus.

EFE –

Putin, who left the Kremlin on Saturday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Germany, met today with Igor Sechin, president of the country’s main oil company, Rosneft, with whom he discussed the situation in the oil market.

As could be seen on television, Putin and Sechin were sitting, one on each side of the table, without masks or protective gloves.

The Kremlin chief started remote work on April 1 after a doctor he met at a hospital in Moscow contracted the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, who also accompanied him then on that visit, announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yes, I got sick. They are treating me,” Peskov told Russian agencies, adding that it has been a month since he personally met with his boss.

Peskov added that he has been admitted to a clinic, as happened on April 30 with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, whose health has improved, according to official sources.

The Duma or chamber of deputies reported today that two other deputies have fallen ill, while a third has already been discharged.

According to health sources, Russia Today it became the second country in the world by number of infections with 232,200 cases, surpassing Spain (more than 228,000) and the United Kingdom, which on Sunday reached 223,000 cases.

Putin yesterday ordered the Russians to return to work after six non-working weeks and announced the gradual lifting of restrictions depending on the epidemiological situation in the regions.

The Government reported that eleven regions could start de-escalation today, since they meet the required conditions, including the ability to carry out 100,000 daily tests.