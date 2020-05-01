Moscow, Russia.

The health of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, it is being protected to the maximum so that it does not contract coronavirus, the Kremlin assured today, after the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, will become infected with Covid-19.

“Of course, these days, especially with respect to the head of state, health protection is the maximum possible,” said the presidential spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, in an interview on the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin“, of which an excerpt was published on the Instragram account of the presenter, Pável Zarubin.

For weeks, the Russian president has only held videoconference meetings from his country residence in Novo-Ogariovo, on the outskirts of Moscow, after the doctor he met in a hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Mishustin reported Thursday by telematic means to Putin that you have contracted the coronavirus, reason why it will have to stop exercising its functions temporarily.

The 54-year-old prime minister will be admitted to a clinic, where he will be under medical observation.

Precisely, this May Day, one hundred days have been celebrated since the formation of the Government of Mishustin, who as soon as he took office has already had to face the fight against the coronavirus.

In fact, the Prime Minister is one of the most visible faces of the fight against COVID-19, together with the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, and the chief health officer, Anna Popova.

Due to the contagion, Mishustin has had to hand over the post to Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Putin, who has assured that no important economic decisions will be made without consulting Mishustin, had asked the prime minister two days ago to present recommendations on May 5 to start the process of gradual and regional lack of confinement in case the epidemiological situation so allow.

