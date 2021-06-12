Putin hopes Biden will be less impulsive than Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he hopes Joe Biden is less impulsive than his predecessor Donald Trump, a few days before the expected meeting between the two leaders.

In an interview on NBC News, Putin described Biden as a “man of trajectory” who has spent his life in politics and called Trump “picturesque” yet “talented.”

“Even now I believe that former President Trump is an extraordinary individual. If not, he would not have become president, ”he said.

On BidenPutin said that “he is radically different from Trump, because the (current) president is a man of trajectory. He has spent practically his entire adult life doing politics, ”he said.

“My great hope is yes. That there are some advantages and some disadvantages, but that there are no impulsive movements on the part of the current president, “Putin added, according to the NBC News translation.

At the meeting that both leaders will hold on Wednesday in Geneva, Biden plans to file several American complaints, including cyberattacks and alleged Russian interference in the American elections.

Putin openly admitted that in the 2016 elections he supported Trump who, in turn, proclaimed his admiration for the Russian leader and accepted his explanations on the allegations of electoral meddling.

For its part, Biden He said he had no illusions about Putin, whom he called a “murderer.”

Asked if he is a “murderer”, Putin replied that this term is part of the “macho behavior” common in Hollywood.

That speech “is part of the political culture of the United States where it is considered normal. But not here, actually. Here it is not considered normal, ”he said.