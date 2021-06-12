Putin ‘heats up’ summit with Biden; full of praise for Trump

WASHINGTON.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin, dedicated praise to the Former United States President Donald Trump, a few days after meeting with him successor of this one, Joe biden.

Putin described to Trump as “an individual extraordinary, An individual talented” and said that Biden, as a career politician, was “radically different” from Trump.

We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years, “Putin said during an interview with the US network NBC broadcast on Friday.

Putin and Biden will hold their first bilateral summit on Wednesday in Geneva.

When asked about Biden calling him a murderer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of allegations like that.

“This is not something that worries me in the least,” said the Russian president.

jrr