Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the social isolation measures as a result of the coronavirus for another two weeks on Tuesday, and at the same time ordered the government to start preparations for a gradual lifting of restrictions from mid-May. . Although he said the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus is now stabilizing, he warned that the worst days of the outbreak in the country are yet to come.

Worker washes the floor at Red Square in Moscow 4/28/2020 Kirill Zykov / Moscow News Agency / Disclosure via REUTERS

The number of new cases in Russia grew 6,411 on Tuesday, a record, bringing the national total to 93,558. The number of deaths increased by 72, also a daily record, bringing the total number of deaths to 867. With these figures, the country is now the eighth in the world in terms of confirmed cases, although so far it has registered far fewer deaths than many most affected countries. “Now we are entering a new stage, perhaps the most intense in the fight against the pandemic,” said Putin, addressing the heads of 95 Russian regions by videoconference. He renewed his isolation until May 11, the end of the consecutive public holiday weekend period. Putin urged the population to avoid large crowds during next month’s holidays, usually a time when people travel and have outdoor barbecues. The Russian president has ordered the government to prepare guidelines for the gradual easing of restrictions from May 12 and to present a new emergency economic aid plan, the third so far, to soften the impact of the virus – but gave no details. Russia has already spent the equivalent of nearly $ 40 billion in emergency aid, proposing that major banks help with aggressive purchases of state debt to finance new budgetary requirements to stem the coronavirus scam. Data from Yandex, the main Russian search engine, suggests that Moscow residents are more reluctant to observe isolation. The confinement index, compiled from activities such as the use of maps and taxis, fell to 3 on a scale of 5 on Tuesday, less than in early April. The capital has been hardest hit by the virus and has imposed the toughest restrictions, requiring residents to download digital passes to leave. More than 20 other regions plan to adopt similar passes.

