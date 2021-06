June 14, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US media on Monday that he is open to considering a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, two days before their summit in Geneva, with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

“Yes, of course,” Putin told NCB News, when asked if he would consider an exchange between two Americans imprisoned in Russia, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, and Russians detained in the United States.

