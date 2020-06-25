Without mask and shaking hands. This is the behavior that Vladimir Putin has had in the Military Parade organized in Moscow’s Red Square on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in which, according to data from the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 14,000 military personnel have participated.

Putin, who has been accompanied by the Defense Minister, General Sergei Shoigú, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashensko, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, or the leader of Kazakhstan, Kasim Jomart Tokayev, has taken advantage of this event that had to be postponed on May 9 by the world coronavirus crisis, to remember that Russia is ready to create a reliable global security system.

“We have how important it is to strengthen friendship, trust between peoples and we are open to dialogue and cooperation on the most essential issues on the international agenda, including the theme of creating a reliable common security system that quickly meets the needs of today’s changing world. We know the challenges that our planet faces and we feel especially clearly what is the greatest value: an individual, his dreams, joys and hope and a calm, peaceful and creative life “, declared the leader of St. Petersburg.

Likewise, Vladimir Putin has emphasized the value shown by Russian soldiers during World War II: “The soldiers of the Red Army did not want war or conquer other countries, nor did they seek glory or honor. Those soldiers wanted to crush the enemy, achieve victory, and return home. They paid a high price. At the front and rear, in the guerrillas and underground, the Soviets fought and worked with courage and unity. After liberating their country, they continued fighting. They liberated the countries of Europe, they saved the German people from Nazism, from that deadly ideology. Today it is impossible to imagine what would have become of the world if the Red Army had not defended it. “

It should be noted that Russia has exceeded 600,000 infected and the 8,000 deaths from COVID-19, although the World Health Organization (WHO) is especially concerned about the more than 7,000 new cases detected in the last hours.