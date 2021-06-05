Putin announces the completion of the first thread of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Moscow, Jun 4 (EFE) .- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that the laying of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 submarine gas pipeline through which Russia will supply natural gas to Germany has been completed, a project that clashes with the opposition from the United States and several European countries.

“It is with joy that I inform you that two and a half hours ago the laying of the pipes of the first strand of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed. Work on the second strand continues,” said the head of the Kremlin.

Putin made the announcement in his speech at the plenary session of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, broadcast live on Russian television.

He added that the only thing missing is to lift the pipe from the German and from the Russian side and weld it, but stressed that “the laying itself has concluded”, and that the Russian Slavianska compressor station, where the gas pipeline begins, is ready to start pumping the fuel. .

Following Putin’s announcement, the shares of Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, reached their highest value on the Moscow Stock Exchange since 2008.

The project is being carried out by Gazprom and the French companies Engie, the German companies Uniper and Wintershall, the Austrian OMV and the Anglo-Dutch Shell.

In Europe, the gas pipeline raises concerns in several countries, especially in the east of the Old Continent, considering that it increases the energy dependence of the European Union on Russia.

The United States seeks to stop the project through sanctions because it believes that the pipeline strengthens Russia, creates risks for Europe by making it dependent on Russian gas and threatens Ukraine’s energy security.

However, the US Government recently exempted Nord Stream 2 AG and its executive director, Matthias Warning, from sanctions in a gesture of détente towards Russia before the summit to be held on the 16th in Geneva between the Russian president and his counterpart. American, Joe Biden.

Read more

This Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expressed his confidence that the works on the 2,460-kilometer-long gas pipeline will be fully completed before the end of the year.

The new pipeline, together with Nor Stream 1, will allow Russia to increase its capacity to pump natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea from 55,000 to 110,000 million cubic meters.

(c) EFE Agency